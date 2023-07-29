Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $64.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

