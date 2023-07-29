iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EIS stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $160.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

About iShares MSCI Israel ETF

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.