Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Impinj has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi bought 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,085,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

