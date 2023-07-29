Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Stock Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of FTF opened at $6.27 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

