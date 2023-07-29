David M. Obstler Sells 10,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 92.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

