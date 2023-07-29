Cwm LLC Increases Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $991,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HWM opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

