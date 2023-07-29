Cwm LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 90.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

PKG stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.