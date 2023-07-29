Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 123,435 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,457,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

