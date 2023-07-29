Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

APA stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

