Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Cutera worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Cutera Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of CUTR opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.