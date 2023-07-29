Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Target Price at $85.46

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 364,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 83,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

