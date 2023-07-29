Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

