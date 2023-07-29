BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NYSE:BKU opened at $29.72 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

