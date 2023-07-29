Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 114.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,438,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 26.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $301.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.04. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.