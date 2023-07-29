Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $67,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CFO opened at $63.09 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $58.69 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $668.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.