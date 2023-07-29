Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

