Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

