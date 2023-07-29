AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CFO Joseph T. Lower Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Free Report) CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.