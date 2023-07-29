AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CFO Joseph T. Lower Sells 10,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of research firms have issued reports on AN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile



AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

