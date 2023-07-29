Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.