Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
