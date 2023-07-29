Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $4.84 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

ARGGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 425 ($5.45) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

