Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Ascot Resources Price Performance
Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Ascot Resources
