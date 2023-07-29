Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Ascot Resources Price Performance

Shares of AOTVF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

