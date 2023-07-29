Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

Argonaut Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNGF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.