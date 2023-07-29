Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ardea Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia that comprises nickel, cobalt, and scandium laterite mineral resources, as well as and nickel sulphide and critical projects; the Kalpini Project is located in the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder that covers approximately 121 square kilometers; and the Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, which has nickel sulphide prospects.

