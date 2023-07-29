Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in July

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Ardea Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.47 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
