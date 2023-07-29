Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. Arcadis has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.6908 dividend. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

