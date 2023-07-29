Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Appili Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

