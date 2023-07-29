Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.5 days.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of APMSF opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. Aperam has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $31.22.
Aperam Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.