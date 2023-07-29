Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in July

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANRGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Anaergia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

ANRGF opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

