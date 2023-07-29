Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $569.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

