Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $71,214.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,422 shares of company stock valued at $266,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

