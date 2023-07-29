Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 155.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APYRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

