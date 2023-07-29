6,367 Shares in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 228,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 198,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $15.84.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.67%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

