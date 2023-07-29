1,712 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

