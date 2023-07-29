10,612 Shares in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTEFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of AXS Green Alpha ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Green Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Price Performance

AXS Green Alpha ETF stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.92. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

About AXS Green Alpha ETF

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

