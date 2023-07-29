1,015 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.3 %

FTNT stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,591,985 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

