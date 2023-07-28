UBS Group Boosts Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $75.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

