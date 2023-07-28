The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1,013.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

