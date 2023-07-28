Signaturefd LLC Purchases Shares of 564 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,429,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,855,000 after buying an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,034,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after buying an additional 192,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,565,000 after buying an additional 650,835 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.