Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 738.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

