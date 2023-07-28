Signaturefd LLC Has $45,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,956,000. Boston Partners increased its position in US Foods by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $50,355,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,490,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 873,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in US Foods by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 701,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $42.89 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.