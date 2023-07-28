Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market cap of $451.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

