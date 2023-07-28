SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,623 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

