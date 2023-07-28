Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $3.92 Million Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Topgolf Callaway Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,613,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $758,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MODG shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $19.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $109,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 837,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,288,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

