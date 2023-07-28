Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 856 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EPR Properties worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.67.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.