Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,423 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 107.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Catalent Price Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

