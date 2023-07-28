Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,877 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.