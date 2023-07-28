Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $286,865,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 213.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $279,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $98.35 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.23.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

