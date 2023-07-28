Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,544 shares of company stock worth $15,552,765. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $269.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

