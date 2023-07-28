Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 38,337 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,158.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.