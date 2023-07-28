Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $155.40.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

