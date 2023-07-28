NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $353,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

